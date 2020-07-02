2226 Stanley Avenue

Amenities

Charming studio above garage apartment on the second floor that is very private and quite Berkeley Place neighborhood. Great location to downtown, medical district, and TCU. New HVAC with digital thermostat, carpet stairway and laminate floors throughout with plenty of sunlight. Breakfast bar, built in bookcase, 2 ceiling fans, tons of bathroom storage and 2 walk in closet spaces. Window treatments include mini blinds and curtains. Includes refrigerator, electric stove oven combo, and use of washer and dryer in garage. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, and gas. Electric bills around $70 per month and fiber high speed internet is available. Strict No Pet Policy.