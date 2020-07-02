All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2226 Stanley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2226 Stanley Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:01 AM

2226 Stanley Avenue

2226 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2226 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming studio above garage apartment on the second floor that is very private and quite Berkeley Place neighborhood. Great location to downtown, medical district, and TCU. New HVAC with digital thermostat, carpet stairway and laminate floors throughout with plenty of sunlight. Breakfast bar, built in bookcase, 2 ceiling fans, tons of bathroom storage and 2 walk in closet spaces. Window treatments include mini blinds and curtains. Includes refrigerator, electric stove oven combo, and use of washer and dryer in garage. Landlord pays water, sewer, trash, and gas. Electric bills around $70 per month and fiber high speed internet is available. Strict No Pet Policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
2226 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 2226 Stanley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2226 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 2226 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 Stanley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2226 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2226 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Stanley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University