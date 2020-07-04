2224 Yucca Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property available 10-30-19. 1 small pet considered. Adorable 3-1.5-2 in Ft Worth! Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, charming details, fabulous built-ins & so much more! Lovely family room w winsome gas fireplace, spacious kitchen w custom cabinets, farm-house sink, commercial style gas stove, microwave, extra storage plus Refrigerator-W-D included! Two nice sized bedrooms downstairs, huge 20x19 master up has vaulted ceilings, half bath & French doors that lead to the amazing decked balcony! Full bath downstairs has a separate shower & Hollywood tub w Vintage style decorative fixtures! Craftsman curved staircase, wrought iron gate, fantastic backyard, covered deck & more just min. from downtown!