2224 Yucca Avenue
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:27 AM

2224 Yucca Avenue

Location

2224 Yucca Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property available 10-30-19. 1 small pet considered. Adorable 3-1.5-2 in Ft Worth! Beautiful hardwood floors, stainless appliances, charming details, fabulous built-ins & so much more! Lovely family room w winsome gas fireplace, spacious kitchen w custom cabinets, farm-house sink, commercial style gas stove, microwave, extra storage plus Refrigerator-W-D included! Two nice sized bedrooms downstairs, huge 20x19 master up has vaulted ceilings, half bath & French doors that lead to the amazing decked balcony! Full bath downstairs has a separate shower & Hollywood tub w Vintage style decorative fixtures! Craftsman curved staircase, wrought iron gate, fantastic backyard, covered deck & more just min. from downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Yucca Avenue have any available units?
2224 Yucca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Yucca Avenue have?
Some of 2224 Yucca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Yucca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Yucca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Yucca Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Yucca Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Yucca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Yucca Avenue offers parking.
Does 2224 Yucca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Yucca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Yucca Avenue have a pool?
No, 2224 Yucca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Yucca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2224 Yucca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Yucca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Yucca Avenue has units with dishwashers.

