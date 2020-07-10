2220 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Berkeley is a highly sought after neighborhood with a wonderful and active association, Berkeley Place Association, that frequently puts on activities like a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, Neighborhood Garage Sales, and 4th of July Parades for people to participate in, to name a few. Located near Downtown, City Parks, Cultural District, FW Zoo, and TCU and has award winning school Lily B Clayton. The home has been completely updated - large bedrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher, tile custom master bath with heated floors. Lots of windows & natural light with views of the landscaped backyard, stone patio with outdoor fireplace .