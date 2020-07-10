All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:51 AM

2220 Wilshire Boulevard

2220 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Wilshire Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Berkeley is a highly sought after neighborhood with a wonderful and active association, Berkeley Place Association, that frequently puts on activities like a neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, Neighborhood Garage Sales, and 4th of July Parades for people to participate in, to name a few. Located near Downtown, City Parks, Cultural District, FW Zoo, and TCU and has award winning school Lily B Clayton. The home has been completely updated - large bedrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, and dishwasher, tile custom master bath with heated floors. Lots of windows & natural light with views of the landscaped backyard, stone patio with outdoor fireplace .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
2220 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 2220 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

