Fort Worth, TX
2208 Thomas Place
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:26 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2208 Thomas Place
2208 Thomas Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2208 Thomas Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4331528)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2208 Thomas Place have any available units?
2208 Thomas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2208 Thomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Thomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Thomas Place pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Thomas Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2208 Thomas Place offer parking?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Thomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Thomas Place have a pool?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Thomas Place have accessible units?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Thomas Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Thomas Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Thomas Place does not have units with air conditioning.
