Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 Sims Drive

2201 Sims Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Sims Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Jean Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW and APPLY TODAY!!

Custom home with lots of upgrades!! Private Backyard, 2 Car Garage, and Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen.

CUSTOM 3/2/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:
INCLUDES Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances
INCLUDES Washer & Dryer
INCLUDES Garden Tub
INCLUDES 2” Faux Wood Blinds
INCLUDES Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Custom Birch Cabinets
Designer Laminate Counter tops
Attached 2-Car Garage
Private Wood Fenced Yard

PERFECT SOUTH FT WORTH LOCATION:
LOCATED Off S Riverside Dr
EASY Access – I-35W – 287 – I-20

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management Services LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Sims Drive have any available units?
2201 Sims Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Sims Drive have?
Some of 2201 Sims Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Sims Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Sims Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Sims Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Sims Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Sims Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Sims Drive offers parking.
Does 2201 Sims Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Sims Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Sims Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Sims Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Sims Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2201 Sims Drive has accessible units.
Does 2201 Sims Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Sims Drive has units with dishwashers.

