2201 Sims Drive

Custom home with lots of upgrades!! Private Backyard, 2 Car Garage, and Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen.



CUSTOM 3/2/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURING:

INCLUDES Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

INCLUDES Washer & Dryer

INCLUDES Garden Tub

INCLUDES 2” Faux Wood Blinds

INCLUDES Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Custom Birch Cabinets

Designer Laminate Counter tops

Attached 2-Car Garage

Private Wood Fenced Yard



PERFECT SOUTH FT WORTH LOCATION:

LOCATED Off S Riverside Dr

EASY Access – I-35W – 287 – I-20



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.