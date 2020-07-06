217 Chasmier

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Take a look at this beautiful Titan Group Invest home now available for lease at $1,495 per month. This home features three spacious bedrooms and two totally renovated bathrooms. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. Inside, youll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful updated kitchen includes new appliances, fixtures, counter tops and backsplash. This kitchen has plenty of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today! Call me to schedule a showing today or for additional information.