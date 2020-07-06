All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 Chasmier

217 Chasmier Way · No Longer Available
Location

217 Chasmier Way, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Southbrook Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Take a look at this beautiful Titan Group Invest home now available for lease at $1,495 per month. This home features three spacious bedrooms and two totally renovated bathrooms. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. Inside, youll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful updated kitchen includes new appliances, fixtures, counter tops and backsplash. This kitchen has plenty of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today! Call me to schedule a showing today or for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Chasmier have any available units?
217 Chasmier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 217 Chasmier currently offering any rent specials?
217 Chasmier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Chasmier pet-friendly?
No, 217 Chasmier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 217 Chasmier offer parking?
No, 217 Chasmier does not offer parking.
Does 217 Chasmier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Chasmier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Chasmier have a pool?
No, 217 Chasmier does not have a pool.
Does 217 Chasmier have accessible units?
No, 217 Chasmier does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Chasmier have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Chasmier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Chasmier have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Chasmier does not have units with air conditioning.

