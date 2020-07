Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

IMPROVED LEASE PRICE - Updated and clean as a whistle, ready for you. Wide open floor plan with plenty of room. Spacious 2nd living area could be an office, playroom, formal dining, bring your imagination. Located in award winning Northwest ISD. Bedrooms have been painted to neutral color. Master has nice walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Refrigerator available if needed. $350 DEPOSIT FOR ONE PET, $500 FOR TWO PETS.