Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Darling 2 bedroom bungalow in Berkeley Neighborhood - Darling bungalow in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. Newly updated kitchen, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas. Large covered porch is great for entertaining guests. Fenced in yard and a detached garage makes for great storage. Ride your bike to one of the many hot restaurants Magnolia has to offer. This area gets leased up quick!



