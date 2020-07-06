Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

2120 Barracks Available 07/20/19 Excellent Location, NWISD, 4 Bedroom - This 2 story home has beautiful updates, from hardwood floors to travertine tile. This home has 3 living rooms, 2 down and 1 up. The master is located downstairs with private bathroom and walk in closet. Upstairs has full bath and 3 spacious bedrooms. This home is located in Northwest School District and is located close to excellent shopping and dining and very easy access to the tollways. 2 car garage. Owner permission required for pets.



(RLNE4886611)