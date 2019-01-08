All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:58 AM

2117 Biggs Street

2117 Biggs St · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Biggs St, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 GARAGE house just off of Heritage Trace Parkway and I-35E. Open and bright floor plan with spacious rooms. The kitchen feature lots of natural light from the large window overlooking the backyard. There is a spacious pantry combo laundry room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with walk in closets. The master bath features a separate tub and shower, as well as two vanities. Close to shopping, sought after NORTHWEST ISD schools and nearby CHARTER SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Biggs Street have any available units?
2117 Biggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Biggs Street have?
Some of 2117 Biggs Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Biggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Biggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Biggs Street pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Biggs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2117 Biggs Street offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Biggs Street offers parking.
Does 2117 Biggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Biggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Biggs Street have a pool?
No, 2117 Biggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Biggs Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 Biggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Biggs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Biggs Street has units with dishwashers.

