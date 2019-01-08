2117 Biggs Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 GARAGE house just off of Heritage Trace Parkway and I-35E. Open and bright floor plan with spacious rooms. The kitchen feature lots of natural light from the large window overlooking the backyard. There is a spacious pantry combo laundry room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with walk in closets. The master bath features a separate tub and shower, as well as two vanities. Close to shopping, sought after NORTHWEST ISD schools and nearby CHARTER SCHOOL.