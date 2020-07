Amenities

2 year old spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story brick home with large family room upstairs! This home features beautiful kitchen with a ton of cabinets and a pantry, formal dining room, ceiling fans, dual vanities in master and main bath, garden style tub with separate shower in master bath and covered patio. Conveniently located off I35 and minutes away from downtown FTW.