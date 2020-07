Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Nice one story home for lease, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Home has new carpet and new paint throughout. Fenced backyard, has no immediate neighbors behind, nice privacy and very quiet end of the neighborhood. Convenient to Bell Helicopter, Lockheed and Arlington areas. Tenant pays utilities and must maintain landscape. No pets allowed. Call CSS for showings.