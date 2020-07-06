2009 Highland Oaks Street

Amenities

LARGE TOWN HOME in desired Gated Community of Highland Park Town-homes!!! 4100 plus square feet with over 3000 sf on main floor. This town home boasts soaring ceilings, an atrium, wet bar, tons of built ins. Light and bright kitchen with lots of storage, stainless appliances and breakfast bar! HUGE living space with WBFP and lots of natural light. Upstairs has 2 LARGE bedrooms and a large bathroom with separate shower and garden tub plus large window with custom mirror over sinks offers natural light. Don't miss the large bonus room upstairs with large closet and built-ins that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. LARGE deck in the backyard. Three car garage. MUST SEE this unique home!