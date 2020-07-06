All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2009 Highland Oaks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2009 Highland Oaks Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2009 Highland Oaks Street

2009 Highland Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 Highland Oaks Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE TOWN HOME in desired Gated Community of Highland Park Town-homes!!! 4100 plus square feet with over 3000 sf on main floor. This town home boasts soaring ceilings, an atrium, wet bar, tons of built ins. Light and bright kitchen with lots of storage, stainless appliances and breakfast bar! HUGE living space with WBFP and lots of natural light. Upstairs has 2 LARGE bedrooms and a large bathroom with separate shower and garden tub plus large window with custom mirror over sinks offers natural light. Don't miss the large bonus room upstairs with large closet and built-ins that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. LARGE deck in the backyard. Three car garage. MUST SEE this unique home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have any available units?
2009 Highland Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have?
Some of 2009 Highland Oaks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Highland Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Highland Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Highland Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Highland Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Highland Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Highland Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have a pool?
No, 2009 Highland Oaks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 Highland Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Highland Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Highland Oaks Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University