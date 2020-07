Amenities

Spacious home in Cul-de-Sac with 3 bedrooms, with master bath which has vaulted ceilings with skylights and garden tub to enjoy. Large living space in the center of the home with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan with vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is in the rear of the house, back doors access patio for entertaining in a large fenced backyard.