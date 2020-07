Amenities

pool fireplace game room microwave carpet

4 beds, 2.5 bath with master down! Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a large game room. all hard surface with no carpet entire house. 2 community pools and parks, elementary school in neighborhood and within walking distance to middle and high school. sought after Northwest ISD