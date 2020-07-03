All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1961 Ramada Trail

1961 Ramada Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Ramada Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
TEXAS Size "5" Bedroom in Justin | NO LIMITS, TEXAS ! - Approx 3448 sf, "5" bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fresh paint, new carpet to include NEW stainless steel appliances (not pictured). 2 water heaters so you never run out of hot water, washer and dryer and THREE living! When we said TEXAS size home, as we know, everything is bigger in TEXAS! Massive kitchen with cabinets and more cabinets to include walk in pantry! 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs, master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Double vanities in both bathrooms upstairs. Master is oversized with room for a sitting area. Master bath offering double vanities, two walk-in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Privacy fenced backyard, two car garage with HOA dues paid by the Landlord for you to enjoy the community pool and playground. Within 5 minutes from Texas Motor Speedway ~ No Limits, TEXAS! No refrig.

For immediate assistance, contact Keith Tobas @ 917.912.5738 and apply online at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 app fee per person over the age of 18. Upload two paystubs and photo ID with application.

Come home to Justin!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4648073)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Ramada Trail have any available units?
1961 Ramada Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 Ramada Trail have?
Some of 1961 Ramada Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 Ramada Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Ramada Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Ramada Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1961 Ramada Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1961 Ramada Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Ramada Trail offers parking.
Does 1961 Ramada Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 Ramada Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Ramada Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1961 Ramada Trail has a pool.
Does 1961 Ramada Trail have accessible units?
No, 1961 Ramada Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Ramada Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Ramada Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
