1961 Ramada Trail

TEXAS Size "5" Bedroom in Justin | NO LIMITS, TEXAS ! - Approx 3448 sf, "5" bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fresh paint, new carpet to include NEW stainless steel appliances (not pictured). 2 water heaters so you never run out of hot water, washer and dryer and THREE living! When we said TEXAS size home, as we know, everything is bigger in TEXAS! Massive kitchen with cabinets and more cabinets to include walk in pantry! 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs, master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Double vanities in both bathrooms upstairs. Master is oversized with room for a sitting area. Master bath offering double vanities, two walk-in closets, garden tub and separate shower. Privacy fenced backyard, two car garage with HOA dues paid by the Landlord for you to enjoy the community pool and playground. Within 5 minutes from Texas Motor Speedway ~ No Limits, TEXAS! No refrig.



For immediate assistance, contact Keith Tobas @ 917.912.5738 and apply online at www.HealyPropertyManagement.com. $55 app fee per person over the age of 18. Upload two paystubs and photo ID with application.



Come home to Justin!



No Pets Allowed



