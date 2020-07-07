All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1953 Owasso Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in great location. Near museums, Health Science Center, TCU & the excitement of the 7th Ave area. Also, very exciting is the new Dickies Arena that is near by, will host a variety of events including concerts and sporting events. Mounted TV stays, wired for surround sound. Alarm system with 4 camera video surveillance . Dual zone HVAC. Wood burning fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen and breakfast bar. Covered back patio to enjoy sitting outside. French doors to patio. All appliances, full size washer and dryer.$50 app feel for anyone over 18 yrs. Leasing Guidelines attached. Upon approval $50 admin fee. Tenants packing to move out. Pls excuse the mess. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Owasso Street have any available units?
1953 Owasso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 Owasso Street have?
Some of 1953 Owasso Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Owasso Street currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Owasso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Owasso Street pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Owasso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1953 Owasso Street offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Owasso Street offers parking.
Does 1953 Owasso Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 Owasso Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Owasso Street have a pool?
No, 1953 Owasso Street does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Owasso Street have accessible units?
No, 1953 Owasso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Owasso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 Owasso Street has units with dishwashers.

