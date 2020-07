Amenities

Actual address is 1930 Crooked Lane. Brick duplex. Three bedrooms, 2 baths and two car garage. Tenant pays utilities and maintains yard. No pets. Master bedroom down and two bedrooms and bath up. Freshly painted. Kitchen renovated. Requirements are no evictions, no criminal history and income has to be $4000 per month.