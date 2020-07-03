All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:29 AM

1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive

1925 Copper Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Copper Mountain Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Very Nice 3BR, 2B home in sought after Harriet Creek Ranch. Light, Bright and Open floor plan. Large Living Room with WBFP and neutral carpet. Traffic areas and two secondary bedrooms have laminate flooring. Kitchen and Breakfast area are tiled with lots of cabinet space and huge walk-in pantry.Master Bedroom features neutral carpet and a nice size bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Large patio and fenced backyard. Great Subdivision with community pools and parks. PRICE REDUCED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have any available units?
1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have?
Some of 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive offer parking?
No, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive has a pool.
Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

