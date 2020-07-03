1925 COPPER MOUNTAIN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Very Nice 3BR, 2B home in sought after Harriet Creek Ranch. Light, Bright and Open floor plan. Large Living Room with WBFP and neutral carpet. Traffic areas and two secondary bedrooms have laminate flooring. Kitchen and Breakfast area are tiled with lots of cabinet space and huge walk-in pantry.Master Bedroom features neutral carpet and a nice size bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Large patio and fenced backyard. Great Subdivision with community pools and parks. PRICE REDUCED!