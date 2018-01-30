All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1921 S Henderson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1921 S Henderson Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:55 PM

1921 S Henderson Street

1921 South Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1921 South Henderson Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
pet friendly
This house is the best of historic charm and new conveniences. Built in 2007 with modern touches, but old world charm of original doors, door knobs, and bathtub. Ample closet space for today's needs, walk in shower, hard wood floors, large bedrooms, walk in master closet, alarm system, original stove and 2 car automatic garage. The garage apartment is leased (do not disturb this Tenant). The garage apartment Tenant has separate private entrance. The actual 2 car garage is for use by the main house Tenants. NO CATS. One dog, under 25 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 S Henderson Street have any available units?
1921 S Henderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 S Henderson Street have?
Some of 1921 S Henderson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S Henderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S Henderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 S Henderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 S Henderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1921 S Henderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1921 S Henderson Street offers parking.
Does 1921 S Henderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 S Henderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 S Henderson Street have a pool?
No, 1921 S Henderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1921 S Henderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1921 S Henderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 S Henderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 S Henderson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University