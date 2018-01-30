1921 S Henderson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage pet friendly

This house is the best of historic charm and new conveniences. Built in 2007 with modern touches, but old world charm of original doors, door knobs, and bathtub. Ample closet space for today's needs, walk in shower, hard wood floors, large bedrooms, walk in master closet, alarm system, original stove and 2 car automatic garage. The garage apartment is leased (do not disturb this Tenant). The garage apartment Tenant has separate private entrance. The actual 2 car garage is for use by the main house Tenants. NO CATS. One dog, under 25 pounds.