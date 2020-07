Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

Located on a wonderful Berkeley cul-de-sac! Great Neighborhood! Very nice front Porch! Hardwood Floors! Lots of built-in cabinets in one bedroom! 1 car garage with attached carport! Master bedroom is on the rear of the home! Granite Countertops! Fenced & gated yard! Must See Pictures!!! Owner will consider allowing a dog here on a case by case basis, but no cats, Sorry! Easy walk to Lilly B Clayton Elementary School!