1913 Capulin Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Adorable home with lots of updates! Family room is huge and boasts a stacked stone FP with gas starter; check out the gorgeous kitchen with gray cabinets and granite counter tops, walk in pantry, gas cooktop and fridge; NO carpet - just tile and beautiful wood-like vinyl flooring throughout; master bedroom is spacious and the master closet boasts a fantastic closet system; secondary bedrooms are separate from the master; large separate utility room; formal dining or bonus space; large covered patio for entertaining! Easy access to highways, groceries, shopping and entertainment! Community pool and playground are steps away! Contact agent for application information.