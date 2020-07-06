All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:04 PM

1913 Capulin Road

1913 Capulin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Capulin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable home with lots of updates! Family room is huge and boasts a stacked stone FP with gas starter; check out the gorgeous kitchen with gray cabinets and granite counter tops, walk in pantry, gas cooktop and fridge; NO carpet - just tile and beautiful wood-like vinyl flooring throughout; master bedroom is spacious and the master closet boasts a fantastic closet system; secondary bedrooms are separate from the master; large separate utility room; formal dining or bonus space; large covered patio for entertaining! Easy access to highways, groceries, shopping and entertainment! Community pool and playground are steps away! Contact agent for application information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Capulin Road have any available units?
1913 Capulin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Capulin Road have?
Some of 1913 Capulin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Capulin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Capulin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Capulin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1913 Capulin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1913 Capulin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Capulin Road offers parking.
Does 1913 Capulin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Capulin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Capulin Road have a pool?
Yes, 1913 Capulin Road has a pool.
Does 1913 Capulin Road have accessible units?
No, 1913 Capulin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Capulin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 Capulin Road has units with dishwashers.

