Fort Worth, TX
1911 Rockridge Terrace
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1911 Rockridge Terrace

1911 Rockridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Rockridge Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Total Remodel Townhome-type Triplex in Berkeley - A must see! This beautifully remodeled home didn't cut corners on style. The gorgeous white and gray kitchen comes with Stainless appliances including Refrigerator and opens into the dining and living room over a large peninsula perfect for gatherings. Cute half-bath downstairs. Stunning hardwood floors in bedrooms and living/dining area. Bedrooms are upstairs with the new, vintage-look bathroom. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Located on a quiet street just one block from a hidden city park. Centrally located within 3 miles of: TCU, Downtown Fort Worth, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Trinity Bike and Hike Trails, 7th Street/Crockett area, and Magnolia Ave. Less than 5 miles to Clearfork Main Street.

(RLNE5809262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have any available units?
1911 Rockridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have?
Some of 1911 Rockridge Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Rockridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Rockridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Rockridge Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Rockridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 Rockridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

