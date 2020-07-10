1911 Rockridge Terrace

Amenities

Total Remodel Townhome-type Triplex in Berkeley - A must see! This beautifully remodeled home didn't cut corners on style. The gorgeous white and gray kitchen comes with Stainless appliances including Refrigerator and opens into the dining and living room over a large peninsula perfect for gatherings. Cute half-bath downstairs. Stunning hardwood floors in bedrooms and living/dining area. Bedrooms are upstairs with the new, vintage-look bathroom. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Located on a quiet street just one block from a hidden city park. Centrally located within 3 miles of: TCU, Downtown Fort Worth, Chisholm Trail Parkway, Trinity Bike and Hike Trails, 7th Street/Crockett area, and Magnolia Ave. Less than 5 miles to Clearfork Main Street.



