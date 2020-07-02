1908 Uvalde Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Southeast Kingdom
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
VERY NICE 3-2-1 located on the Southside of Fort Worth. You will love the finish out of this townhome. Property is located close to Downtown Fort Worth and 5 minutes from the Hospital District and Texas Weslyn University. Come take a look and you won't be disappointed. Lawn maintenance is added to the monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
