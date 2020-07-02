All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1908 Uvalde Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:20 PM

1908 Uvalde Street

1908 Uvalde Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Uvalde Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
oven
dishwasher
microwave
oven
parking
garage
new construction
VERY NICE 3-2-1 located on the Southside of Fort Worth. You will love the finish out of this townhome. Property is located close to Downtown Fort Worth and 5 minutes from the Hospital District and Texas Weslyn University. Come take a look and you won't be disappointed. Lawn maintenance is added to the monthly rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 1908 Uvalde Street have any available units?
1908 Uvalde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Uvalde Street have?
Some of 1908 Uvalde Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Uvalde Street currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Uvalde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Uvalde Street pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Uvalde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1908 Uvalde Street offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Uvalde Street offers parking.
Does 1908 Uvalde Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Uvalde Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Uvalde Street have a pool?
No, 1908 Uvalde Street does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Uvalde Street have accessible units?
No, 1908 Uvalde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Uvalde Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Uvalde Street has units with dishwashers.

