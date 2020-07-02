All apartments in Fort Worth
1906 6th Avenue
1906 6th Avenue

1906 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY through Home Partners of America! Complete FAIRMOUNT remodel. Gorgeous open floor plan property in historic neighborhood. Totally updated with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, floors, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, granite throughout, roof, driveway, tankless water heater and much more! Large utility room with built-in's huge dinning room. There is nothing like a brand new 99-year old home! Alley access behind the home allows for a garage addition that you can customize to your needs. Walking distance to Magnolia District and on one of the most desirable streets in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 6th Avenue have any available units?
1906 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1906 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1906 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1906 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1906 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

