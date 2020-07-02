1906 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE WITH THE OPTION TO BUY through Home Partners of America! Complete FAIRMOUNT remodel. Gorgeous open floor plan property in historic neighborhood. Totally updated with plumbing, electrical, HVAC, floors, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, granite throughout, roof, driveway, tankless water heater and much more! Large utility room with built-in's huge dinning room. There is nothing like a brand new 99-year old home! Alley access behind the home allows for a garage addition that you can customize to your needs. Walking distance to Magnolia District and on one of the most desirable streets in the neighborhood.