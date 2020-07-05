All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:32 PM

1905 Christopher Drive

1905 Christopher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Christopher Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated home is waiting for you! The living room is adorned with a ceiling high stone fireplace complete with hearth and mantle! A bonus room offers extra space for entertaining. Four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms provide plenty of space in this stunning home. Come and tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Christopher Drive have any available units?
1905 Christopher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Christopher Drive have?
Some of 1905 Christopher Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Christopher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Christopher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Christopher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Christopher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1905 Christopher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Christopher Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Christopher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Christopher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Christopher Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Christopher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Christopher Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Christopher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Christopher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Christopher Drive has units with dishwashers.

