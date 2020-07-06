1824 Jacona Trail

Amenities

dishwasher new construction fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room new construction

This lovely, bright and spacious home with fantastic rock elevation in the Santa Fe community, features an amazing open concept that feels both modern and homey. As you enter, let your senses feel the inviting environment the owners created. Enjoy the large family room with fireplace which opens to the kitchen. The three bedrooms are nicely sized and feature a split concept. Between the secondary bedrooms, an open flex area may be used as a game room, office or secondary living space. Close to major highways and steps from dining, shopping and entertainment. Don't miss the opportunity to own a like-new home without the wait of new construction.



Property is also being offered for sale.