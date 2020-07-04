All apartments in Fort Worth
1824 Dillard St

1824 Dillard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Dillard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms, 1 baths, lovely elevation with siding, two motion exterior flood lights, 6'8" front entry door with keyless smart lock, low E insulated glass windows with screens, weather stripping on all exterior doors, smooth two square 6'8" interior doors, 3 1/4" baseboard moulding, 30" flat panel kitchen cabinets, 50/50 stainless steel kitchen sink, granite countertops in kitchen, Programmable Thermostat, 50 gallon electric water heater, marble countertops in all baths, vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas), carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms, black electric range, microwave, dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Dillard St have any available units?
1824 Dillard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Dillard St have?
Some of 1824 Dillard St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Dillard St currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Dillard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Dillard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Dillard St is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Dillard St offer parking?
No, 1824 Dillard St does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Dillard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Dillard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Dillard St have a pool?
No, 1824 Dillard St does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Dillard St have accessible units?
No, 1824 Dillard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Dillard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Dillard St has units with dishwashers.

