Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1930's Tudor home, newly remodeled! This charming home is located 10 minutes drive from West 7th and Downtown! This home has beautifully restored hand-scraped wood floors, large remodeled kitchen and a master suite with washer and dryer connections. There is a 1 car detached garage and also additional covered parking in the back. This is a tranquil, established neighborhood with mature trees lining the street.