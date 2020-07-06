All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1804 Clover Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1804 Clover Lane

1804 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Clover Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Live in the heart of Arlington Heights near the Bricks of Camp Bowie and within minutes of restaurants, museums and shopping. Recently renovated and ready for occupancy, vintage, shotgun plan duplex. Living room with decorative fireplace, 1 bedroom,1 bath kitchen & breakfast nook. Newly installed walk-in shower and custom designed closet shelving. Central heat and air, gas range, refrigerator, stacked washer-dryer. wood floors, off street parking behind an automatic gate. Landscape care included. Owner has final approval of all pets and applications. Sq. footage is approx. Please re-verify school assignments and sq. footage. Prefer no pets as yard is not separated and common area. Small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Clover Lane have any available units?
1804 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Clover Lane have?
Some of 1804 Clover Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 1804 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Clover Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 1804 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 1804 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Clover Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

