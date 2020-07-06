1804 Clover Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Live in the heart of Arlington Heights near the Bricks of Camp Bowie and within minutes of restaurants, museums and shopping. Recently renovated and ready for occupancy, vintage, shotgun plan duplex. Living room with decorative fireplace, 1 bedroom,1 bath kitchen & breakfast nook. Newly installed walk-in shower and custom designed closet shelving. Central heat and air, gas range, refrigerator, stacked washer-dryer. wood floors, off street parking behind an automatic gate. Landscape care included. Owner has final approval of all pets and applications. Sq. footage is approx. Please re-verify school assignments and sq. footage. Prefer no pets as yard is not separated and common area. Small pet may be considered.