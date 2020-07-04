1770 Belshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome offers a spacious living area with plenty of floor space, perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The oversized dining area can handle a large dining table, and would also make a great 2nd living area. The master bedroom offers loads floor space, large wall closet and updated master bath. Hall bath also has been updated. The kitchen offers ample storage and the private yard is perfect for relaxing and grilling out.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.