Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:57 PM

1616 Diamond Lake Trail

1616 Diamond Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Diamond Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY! GREAT Planned Community with community pool, parks and trails. Minutes from Texas Motor Speedway and 35W. Popular open floor plan with 2 living areas. Eat in kitchen has large pantry and desk space. Fireplace in second living area. Formal dining area. Split bedrooms provide privacy to the master suite. AC system new in 2015. Up to 2 small pets with $300 per pet non-refundable pet fee. Must submit photo of pet with owner with application. No smoking in house or in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have any available units?
1616 Diamond Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have?
Some of 1616 Diamond Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Diamond Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Diamond Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Diamond Lake Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail has a pool.
Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Diamond Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Diamond Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

