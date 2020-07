Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Charming open floor plan ranch with 3 bed 2 full bath house located in quite and convenient community with swiming pool. Kitchen open to living, dinning and breakfast room. 2 car garage. porches in front and back. Master bath has separated shower and garden tub, dual sink, large master closet, 2 splitting guest rooms, all wet area are in ceramic tile. Laminate wood floor through out. Applicant to verify schools and sq. ft. (Available Nov 9, 2019.)