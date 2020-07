Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Arlington Heights home for lease. 2 bed plus 1 bath and a small 3rd with closet can be 2nd living, office or nursery. Walking distance to restaurants, retail, museums and nearby park with swings, playground, basketball hoops and field. Rent includes washer and dryer. White Wooden blinds through out. Granite counters, gas stove. No carpet. Back yard with patio space and covered front patio to enjoy. New HVAC. Pets to be approved with deposit.