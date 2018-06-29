Amenities

1605 Alston Ave Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Story Craftsman Home- Fairmount Historical District- Fort Worth - Pristine 3 bed 2.5 bath in the highly desired Fairmount Historical District. Located next to all that the new Magnolia area has to offer, this 2011 built home boast a huge front porch that welcomes at first glance. The wide open living dining and kitchen has custom hard wood floors, mechanical windows and period details. Kitchen with custom granite and custom cabinets. A luxurious master retreat with bath featuring dual sinks and charming tile work. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a study round out the other interior space. Outstanding 14x19 outdoor patio for entertaining in any weather! Easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping, highways, etc... Must see to appreciate.



