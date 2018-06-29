All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1605 Alston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1605 Alston Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:24 AM

1605 Alston Ave

1605 Alston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1605 Alston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1605 Alston Ave Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 2 Story Craftsman Home- Fairmount Historical District- Fort Worth - Pristine 3 bed 2.5 bath in the highly desired Fairmount Historical District. Located next to all that the new Magnolia area has to offer, this 2011 built home boast a huge front porch that welcomes at first glance. The wide open living dining and kitchen has custom hard wood floors, mechanical windows and period details. Kitchen with custom granite and custom cabinets. A luxurious master retreat with bath featuring dual sinks and charming tile work. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a study round out the other interior space. Outstanding 14x19 outdoor patio for entertaining in any weather! Easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping, highways, etc... Must see to appreciate.

(RLNE4893331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Alston Ave have any available units?
1605 Alston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Alston Ave have?
Some of 1605 Alston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Alston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Alston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Alston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Alston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Alston Ave offer parking?
No, 1605 Alston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Alston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Alston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Alston Ave have a pool?
No, 1605 Alston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Alston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1605 Alston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Alston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Alston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University