15936 BlakeTree Drive

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Two story home that has a living area upstairs and downstairs. Master bedroom is located downstairs and features a large bath and closet. Upstairs you will find a second living area, 3 bedrooms, and a bathroom. There is a half bath located downstairs. Laundry room is also located downstairs and is close to the big storage space under the stairs. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.