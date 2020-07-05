All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 13 2020 at 11:04 PM

15936 BlakeTree Drive

15936 Blaketree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15936 Blaketree Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Two story home that has a living area upstairs and downstairs. Master bedroom is located downstairs and features a large bath and closet. Upstairs you will find a second living area, 3 bedrooms, and a bathroom. There is a half bath located downstairs. Laundry room is also located downstairs and is close to the big storage space under the stairs. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have any available units?
15936 BlakeTree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 15936 BlakeTree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15936 BlakeTree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15936 BlakeTree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15936 BlakeTree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive offer parking?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have a pool?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have accessible units?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15936 BlakeTree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15936 BlakeTree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

