Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom , 2 bathroom, Cozy 1 story home located in one of the top area, Chadwick Farms subdivision, Northwest ISD! this gorgeous home is ready for you to move in! Spacious living, NEW CARPET! great covered patio! Big greenbelt, wood floor ! the elementary school was built in 2015. Close to shopping, I -35, 114, and TEXAS Motor Speedway ! the Location is perfect!