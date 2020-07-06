All apartments in Fort Worth
1562 Muse Street
1562 Muse Street

1562 Muse Street · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Muse Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Harmony Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Fort Worth home available now. Enjoy your space to entertain in your vaulted ceiling living room accented with wood beams. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and vinyl plank flooring are just a few of the upgrades found here. Kitchen cabinets are white and features a stainless steel range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Shower tile is a nice upgraded touch in your bathrooms. 2 car garage for your parking convenience.
This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Muse Street have any available units?
1562 Muse Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Muse Street have?
Some of 1562 Muse Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Muse Street currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Muse Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Muse Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Muse Street is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Muse Street offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Muse Street offers parking.
Does 1562 Muse Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 Muse Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Muse Street have a pool?
No, 1562 Muse Street does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Muse Street have accessible units?
No, 1562 Muse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Muse Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Muse Street has units with dishwashers.

