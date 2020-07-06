1562 Muse Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Fort Worth home available now. Enjoy your space to entertain in your vaulted ceiling living room accented with wood beams. Updated lighting, ceiling fans and vinyl plank flooring are just a few of the upgrades found here. Kitchen cabinets are white and features a stainless steel range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Shower tile is a nice upgraded touch in your bathrooms. 2 car garage for your parking convenience.

This is a pet friendly home with $25 a month pet rent. Leasing Criteria: Landlord does not allow previous evictions or housing related collections (10 years). Total household income must be at least 3x rent.