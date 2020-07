Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

**Home not avail until 10-15-19**Very nice, well maintained home in older neighborhood with wide streets and canopied trees. New flooring and paint. Large corner lot with plenty of parking and big trees. Home has built in's in den ,large formal living, dining room and large pantry in kitchen. 1 block from large park with jogging, walking paths, duck pond and playground. $ 45 app fee per adult.