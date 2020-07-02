1550 College Avenue

Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b9479d096 ---- Lovely 2 unit house, downstairs unit includes: living room which leads to the kitchen. The bedroom is located in the back of the unit. Kitchen includes: refrigerator & gas stove. Property is located near downtown Magnolia Street and hospital district. All Utilities are included with the price along with lawn care. Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $300.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300