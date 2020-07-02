All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 4:51 AM

1550 College Avenue

1550 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1550 College Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b9479d096 ---- Lovely 2 unit house, downstairs unit includes: living room which leads to the kitchen. The bedroom is located in the back of the unit. Kitchen includes: refrigerator & gas stove. Property is located near downtown Magnolia Street and hospital district. All Utilities are included with the price along with lawn care. Move-In-Ready!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Security Deposit: $300.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 College Avenue have any available units?
1550 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1550 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1550 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1550 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1550 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1550 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1550 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

