Fort Worth, TX
1533 Chama Dr
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:09 PM

1533 Chama Dr

1533 Chama Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Chama Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has a large pantry/ utility room and green space next door. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9g77oUMbXv&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Chama Dr have any available units?
1533 Chama Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1533 Chama Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Chama Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Chama Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 Chama Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1533 Chama Dr offer parking?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Chama Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Chama Dr have a pool?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Chama Dr have accessible units?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Chama Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Chama Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Chama Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

