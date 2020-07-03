1533 Chama Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Ft Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has a large pantry/ utility room and green space next door. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=9g77oUMbXv&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com