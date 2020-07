Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful three bedroom town home close to so much . This community is well maintained There is brand new tile in the dining room with the half bathroom. All the bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms. The washer & dryer connections are upstairs also. There is no yard but there is a green area bout the back door in the living room. The kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher & a Flat top electric oven. (Must verify schools)