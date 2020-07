Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with new flooring throughout, granite counter-tops. Large eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. The rooms are spacious with large closets in each room. There is utility room that is big for the washer and dryer. The home is located in a great neighborhood that is perfect for kids.