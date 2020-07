Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Beautiful Single Family Home in Fort Worth! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Freshly painted throughout home, with New Dishwasher! It has laminate flooring throughout home, living area has a large brick fireplace and there is a separate utility room for washer and dryer hookups. Yard is fenced and has many trees.