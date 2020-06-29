1501 W Boyce

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE Thursday 5-6, Come on by This Charming Cottage home is located on a tree shaded corner lot located near Downtown Fort Worth, The Seminary, and major highways. The home features a cozy kitchen with ample counter & cabinet space, double stainless steel sink, ceramic floors & a free standing stove. The living space has ceramic floors and lots of windows which makes this home light & bright. The master bedroom has wood floors, mini blinds and tons of window. The bathroom features a ceramic shower. The side yard has a covered patio which could be used for a covered patio area for play time and picnics. The large tree shaded back yard is fenced for the pets and children. WHAT A GREAT HOME!!!