Fort Worth, TX
1501 W Boyce
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:43 AM

1501 W Boyce

1501 West Boyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1501 West Boyce Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Hubbard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
OPEN HOUSE Thursday 5-6, Come on by This Charming Cottage home is located on a tree shaded corner lot located near Downtown Fort Worth, The Seminary, and major highways. The home features a cozy kitchen with ample counter & cabinet space, double stainless steel sink, ceramic floors & a free standing stove. The living space has ceramic floors and lots of windows which makes this home light & bright. The master bedroom has wood floors, mini blinds and tons of window. The bathroom features a ceramic shower. The side yard has a covered patio which could be used for a covered patio area for play time and picnics. The large tree shaded back yard is fenced for the pets and children. WHAT A GREAT HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 W Boyce have any available units?
1501 W Boyce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 W Boyce have?
Some of 1501 W Boyce's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 W Boyce currently offering any rent specials?
1501 W Boyce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 W Boyce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 W Boyce is pet friendly.
Does 1501 W Boyce offer parking?
Yes, 1501 W Boyce offers parking.
Does 1501 W Boyce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 W Boyce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 W Boyce have a pool?
No, 1501 W Boyce does not have a pool.
Does 1501 W Boyce have accessible units?
No, 1501 W Boyce does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 W Boyce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 W Boyce does not have units with dishwashers.

