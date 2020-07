Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable updated home with a historic feel in the established neighborhood of North Fort Worth. Easy access to I-35, 30 and just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth, the Historic Stockyards, and W 7th. Features include wrap around front porch, lots of natural light, decorative high ceilings, granite countertops, laminate flooring in main areas of home, carpet in bedrooms, oversized corner lot, and much more. This is a must see!!! Property occupied