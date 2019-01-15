All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:00 AM

1500 Lipscomb Street

1500 Lipscomb St · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Totally remolded townhouse in the highly desired Fairmount Historic District. This property features a 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, assigned and open parking, and private fenced in patios. Open concepts living area, a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and custom crown molding. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, built-in microwave, ceramic tile flooring, dishwasher and electric stove. Full size laundry space just off the kitchen. Fridge can be provided if needed for tenant at no additional cost. Washer and dryer can be provided for small cost

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Lipscomb Street have any available units?
1500 Lipscomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Lipscomb Street have?
Some of 1500 Lipscomb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Lipscomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Lipscomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Lipscomb Street pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Lipscomb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1500 Lipscomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb Street offers parking.
Does 1500 Lipscomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Lipscomb Street have a pool?
No, 1500 Lipscomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Lipscomb Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 Lipscomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Lipscomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Lipscomb Street has units with dishwashers.

