1500 Lipscomb Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Totally remolded townhouse in the highly desired Fairmount Historic District. This property features a 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, assigned and open parking, and private fenced in patios. Open concepts living area, a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans and custom crown molding. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, built-in microwave, ceramic tile flooring, dishwasher and electric stove. Full size laundry space just off the kitchen. Fridge can be provided if needed for tenant at no additional cost. Washer and dryer can be provided for small cost