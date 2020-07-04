All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 21 2019 at 8:11 PM

149 N. De Costa St.

149 North De Costa Street · No Longer Available
Location

149 North De Costa Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy single family home on a corner lot with reasonable rates in "like new" condition.....why isn't your application already completed?! Sweet rehab on this 3-1 with new windows, exterior paint, interior paint, new flooring, new countertops in kitchen, new vanity in bathroom, new tub surround in bathroom, new fixtures throughout. Front door opens into your combo living/dining/kitchen. New countertops and cabinets galore along. Washer and dryer connections in kitchen, room for stackables only. Bring your tape measure and take pics of the connections so you know what will work! Bedrooms are connected, you must walk thru bedroom 1 to get to bedrooms 2 and 3. "Privacy is a privilege Anna". Bedroom 3 has an exterior door that opens onto the back porch. Bedrooms are nicely sized and offer solid closet space. Yard is a blank canvas. Literally. This home is looking for someone with a green thumb! A person with a handful of green thumbs would be better.

New home smell without the new home price! Exceptional location, close to some of the dopest establishments in Fort Worth with easy access to 121, I35, 287 corridors. Affordable living is what you need and this is the house to deliver. Why are you still reading?! Make the appointment to self show!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 N. De Costa St. have any available units?
149 N. De Costa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 149 N. De Costa St. currently offering any rent specials?
149 N. De Costa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 N. De Costa St. pet-friendly?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. offer parking?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not offer parking.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. have a pool?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not have a pool.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. have accessible units?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 N. De Costa St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 N. De Costa St. does not have units with air conditioning.

