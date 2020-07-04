149 N. De Costa St.

Amenities

Cozy single family home on a corner lot with reasonable rates in "like new" condition.....why isn't your application already completed?! Sweet rehab on this 3-1 with new windows, exterior paint, interior paint, new flooring, new countertops in kitchen, new vanity in bathroom, new tub surround in bathroom, new fixtures throughout. Front door opens into your combo living/dining/kitchen. New countertops and cabinets galore along. Washer and dryer connections in kitchen, room for stackables only. Bring your tape measure and take pics of the connections so you know what will work! Bedrooms are connected, you must walk thru bedroom 1 to get to bedrooms 2 and 3. "Privacy is a privilege Anna". Bedroom 3 has an exterior door that opens onto the back porch. Bedrooms are nicely sized and offer solid closet space. Yard is a blank canvas. Literally. This home is looking for someone with a green thumb! A person with a handful of green thumbs would be better.



New home smell without the new home price! Exceptional location, close to some of the dopest establishments in Fort Worth with easy access to 121, I35, 287 corridors. Affordable living is what you need and this is the house to deliver. Why are you still reading?! Make the appointment to self show!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

