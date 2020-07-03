14640 Gilley Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this charming one-story home located in Haslet. This home features an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with an eat-in area, island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and recessed and pendant lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring French doors, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful arched Moroccan inspired doorways throughout the home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Utilize the shed for extra storage. Come view this lovely home today!