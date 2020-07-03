All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 29 2020

14640 Gilley Lane

14640 Gilley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14640 Gilley Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Enjoy this charming one-story home located in Haslet. This home features an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with an eat-in area, island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry, and recessed and pendant lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring French doors, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning wood flooring, ceramic tile with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful arched Moroccan inspired doorways throughout the home. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Utilize the shed for extra storage. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14640 Gilley Lane have any available units?
14640 Gilley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14640 Gilley Lane have?
Some of 14640 Gilley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14640 Gilley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14640 Gilley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14640 Gilley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14640 Gilley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14640 Gilley Lane offer parking?
No, 14640 Gilley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14640 Gilley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14640 Gilley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14640 Gilley Lane have a pool?
No, 14640 Gilley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14640 Gilley Lane have accessible units?
No, 14640 Gilley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14640 Gilley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14640 Gilley Lane has units with dishwashers.

