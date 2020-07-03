1448 Dun Horse Drive

Amenities

Sendera Ranch is a premiere neighborhood in the highly desirable Northwest ISD. The neighborhood offers three pools, walking trails, several parks and even some fishing ponds. As you enter this home, you will admire the brick covered porch, the leaded glass front door and the spacious den or study to your left. The split bedroom arrangement gives added privacy to the spacious master bedroom. The huge kitchen features a gas stove, an island, a built in microwave and the stainless steel fridge provided. Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Hurry.