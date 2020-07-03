All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1448 Dun Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1448 Dun Horse Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

1448 Dun Horse Drive

1448 Dun Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1448 Dun Horse Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sendera Ranch is a premiere neighborhood in the highly desirable Northwest ISD. The neighborhood offers three pools, walking trails, several parks and even some fishing ponds. As you enter this home, you will admire the brick covered porch, the leaded glass front door and the spacious den or study to your left. The split bedroom arrangement gives added privacy to the spacious master bedroom. The huge kitchen features a gas stove, an island, a built in microwave and the stainless steel fridge provided. Freshly painted interior. New carpet. Hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have any available units?
1448 Dun Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have?
Some of 1448 Dun Horse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Dun Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Dun Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Dun Horse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1448 Dun Horse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Dun Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Dun Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1448 Dun Horse Drive has a pool.
Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 Dun Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Dun Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Dun Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University